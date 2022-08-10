Altitude Sports, Air Force Academy agree to sports broadcasting deal

Air Force sports fans will have one more outlet to watch their favorite college sports team this season. The Academy has signed a two-year deal with Altitude Sports to broadcast select games across the broadcaster's 10-state region.

The deal starts off September 3rd at 11:00 a.m. with Air Force football's season opener against Northern Iowa. That will be the sole football game broadcast on Altitude this season. Other games, including men's and women's basketball and men's hockey will also be broadcast, with specific game schedules being announced later in the year.

"We are very proud to be associated with the Air Force Academy," Matthew Krol, VP & General Manager of Altitude Sports, said in a news release Wednesday. "Adding a top-notch NCAA Division I program to our broadcast schedule will allow fans in our region to see more Falcons games and learn more about what the service academy provides to its cadets. Air Force competes at a high level every year, and we look forward to bringing some great Mountain West, Atlantic Hockey, and national matchups to our network."

Currently, Altitude is available regionally on DirecTV, Charter Communications, and other regional outlets. The channel is still blacked out on Comcast amid ongoing federal mediation efforts. The channel has been blacked out since September 2019.