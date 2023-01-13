Aloft Hotel announces closure, causing residents to find new home

Since May 2020, the Aloft Hotel on 15th Street in Denver has been housing the city's most vulnerable people as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But now that temporary housing for more than 100 residents will come to an end this Spring.

CBS News Colorado spoke with some residents who knew this housing wasn't permanent but didn't know when it would end. Some were surprised.

However, the Salvation Army in Denver which was hired to run the facility remains optimistic about finding residents another home.

The Aloft Hotel has housed the most vulnerable in Denver to COVID-19 and other illnesses as most residents are on a fixed income, living off social security or disability checks.

Guy Johnson, a resident at the Aloft Hotel, is one of those who remain optimistic about finding a new home.

He became homeless in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, then caught the illness while being out on the streets.

He was hospitalized for 18 days and then came across a protective action hotel that granted him housing.

When that shelter ended, he was then transferred to the hotel. He says he knew this was coming, just didn't know when.

"I guess you can say I am used to it because I was at another shelter and that went away so then they sent me here," Johnson said.

Now he is forced to find a new home.

Kristen Baluyot, director of social services at the Salvation Army in Denver, says this is an effort they are working on. But it is not impossible to help. While some may be in shelters, they hope to house more than half of the individuals.

"Some folks will be moving into assisted living, some might be moving into a supported environment where their rent is subsidized for some time, our ultimate goal is not to turn them to the streets as a result of that closure," Baluyot said.

These hotels have been funded through COVID-19 emergency funds.

We reached out to the Denver Department of Housing Stability and they responded with a statement saying the following:

"The City and County of Denver, together with shelter partners, have utilized hotels including the Aloft throughout the pandemic to provide emergency shelter to persons experiencing homelessness. Our protective action hotels have provided shelter for individuals who are more susceptible to COVID-19, including older individuals and those with underlying health conditions."

Earlier this month, Denver City Council approved a final emergency occupancy agreement for the Aloft running through mid-year.

The city says "Protective Action hotels were never intended to be permanent facilities, but rather, serve as part of our pandemic emergency response. As emergency shelter sites have closed throughout the pandemic, partners operating these sites have given advanced notice to guests and connected people to available housing and alternative shelter options."

City leaders say they understand this transition is a difficult one – and this had to happen at some time.

The city says they are already meeting with them to ensure they have access to as many resources as possible to find the best housing outcome for each individual in the program, including needs for medical and behavioral health supports.

The occupancy agreement can be found below: https://bit.ly/3vXSA5F