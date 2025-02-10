Preschool teacher in Colorado's high country arrested, charged with child abuse

A 26-year-old preschool teacher in Steamboat Springs has been arrested and charged with three counts of child abuse. That's according to the Steamboat Springs Police Department, which said the arrest was made on Friday.

Alma Amparan Montes has been a teacher at Young Tracks preschool and day care center for five years. Police say the case involves multiple young victims. Investigators believe the abuse was physical but not was sexual.

Montes has been released from jail on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond.

"We are heartbroken for the children and families involved and will continue to fight tirelessly for the safety of those most vulnerable in our community," Police Chief Mark Beckett said in a prepared statement.

Anyone with information about the case that they think might help investigators is asked to call 970-879-1144.