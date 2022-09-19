'All clear' given at Alamosa schools after threat was deemed unfounded, police say

No threats were found at Alamosa High School, but all Alamosa schools were placed on lockdown Monday afternoon before police gave an "all clear" just after 3 p.m.

The schools were initially placed on lockdown after reports of a shooting, which police say were unfounded.

The Alamosa School District posted the following statement on its Facebook:

"There is police presence at Alamosa High School. Alamosa Police received a phone from an administrative number regarding shots fired at Alamosa High School. This information triggered the response. This information IS NOT true. Nobody from Alamosa High School called 911 with this information. The investigation continues. We will continue to update regularly as soon as we have more information. Everyone is safe."

At 3:21 p.m., the school district said police called an "all clear."

"ALL school buses and transportation personnel are back to their normal routes. Please be advised that your students will be getting home a little later," the district wrote in a Facebook post.

This is one of several lockdowns or reports of shootings in Colorado Monday afternoon. Others included: