Alicia Keys brings "Keys to the Summer" tour to Denver this summer

You have the chance to hear R&B and soul icon Alicia Keys performing at Ball Arena in Denver. She's making the stop as part of her nationwide "Keys to the Summer" tour on Thursday, July 27th.

Keys made the announcement on her Instagram page and fans are already hyped. You could say Keys is a "Girl on Fire" or even "Superwoman," performing across the U.S. after wrapping up her world tour in Mexico and South America.

"No One" can afford to miss this concert! Tickets are already available for presale on Ticketmaster, though you won't be able to see prices unless you have the access code. Vivid Seats, though, lists tickets starting at $64.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

And if she "Ain't Got You" in Denver, you can check out her full tour list on Live Nation.