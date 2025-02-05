Algorithm says Colorado Rockies have no chance to make postseason

Every year PECOTA, a baseball algorithm that projects the baseball season over and over, says the Colorado Rockies are one of three teams who have a 0% chance to make the postseason in 2025.

Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black talks to infielders during an eighth inning pitching change during a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Sept. 29, 2024. Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Colorado is projected to win a league-low 55 games, which means they would suffer thru their third consecutive 100 loss season. If accurate, the 2025 season would end up being the worst in franchise history. The Rockies had never lost 100 games until 2023.

Conversely, the Los Angeles Dodgers have a 100% of making the postseason and are projected to win 104 games.

The main culprit for the Rockies projected woes is the pitching staff. PECOTA predicts that the Rockies will give up a league leading 870 runs, which would be an average of over 5 runs per game. On the bright side, that would be an improvement over last year where the team's pitching staff gave up 923.

The two teams joining the Rockies with no chance to advance to the playoffs in the algorithm are the Chicago White Sox and the Miami Marlins.