Crews tear down 112-year-old Alameda Avenue bridge for improvements

Construction crews are tearing down a more than 110-year-old bridge over Alameda Avenue between Kalamath and Lipan streets in Denver. That area was closed, including the I-25 off-ramp early Monday morning but reopened to traffic later in the day.

The bridge is being replaced as part of a transportation improvement effort in the area. By the time the project is complete, there will be an on-street, two-way protected bike lane on the north side and improvements for the trail near the water as well as sidewalk improvements on both sides of Alameda.

According to CDOT, "Originally built in 1911, and widened in 1966, the Alameda Avenue bridge over the South Platte River is the oldest bridge on the state highway system."