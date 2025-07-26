Aircraft at Denver International Airport evacuated due to landing gear incident

On Saturday afternoon, officials in Denver confirmed that passengers on board an aircraft at Denver International Airport were evacuated due to an incident with the plane's landing gear during takeoff.

The Denver Fire Department said the problem occurred on board American Airlines Flight AA3023 from Denver to Miami while the plane was still on the runway. Airport officials reported that all of those on board the Boeing 737 MAX 8 are now off the aircraft.

Five people were evaluated at the scene but were not transported for further treatment, the airport confirmed. However, one person evaluated at the gate was transported for medical attention for what is reported to be a minor injury.

According to FlightAware, the plane was scheduled to leave Gate C34 at 1:12 p.m. The FAA said a "possible landing gear incident" happened during takeoff from runway 34L around 2:45 p.m. The passengers are reportedly being transported to the terminal by bus, and the FAA is actively investigating the incident.

American Airlines said the aircraft experienced a maintenance issue with a tire and has been taken out of service to be inspected by their maintenance team.

A separate incident involving an American Airlines aircraft happened at the airport in March when a plane suffered an "engine-related issue" and was diverted to Denver International Airport.