After nearly 30 years, popular downtown Denver's The Hornet closing

The Hornet, a staple on South Broadway in Denver for nearly three decades, will close its doors on Aug. 9. The popular brunch, happy hour and late-night hotspot has been in business at 1st and Broadway for 29 years.

The owners posted a statement on social media that didn't specifically mention why they made the decision to close shop, only that, While many things have changed and become more complicated over the years at 1st & Broadway, we would prefer to celebrate all of the amazing times that you shared with us. We are profoundly thankful for our incredible neighborhood and this city for supporting our local business over the years. Serving our guests was always our greatest privilege.

The Hornet offered traditional bar food along with brunch options and cocktails depending on the time of day. The social media post mentioned a goodbye party that begins at 4 p.m. on Aug. 9.