Watch CBS News
Local News

After nearly 30 years, popular downtown Denver's The Hornet closing

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Broadway staple The Hornet will close on Aug. 9
Broadway staple The Hornet will close on Aug. 9 00:17

The Hornet, a staple on South Broadway in Denver for nearly three decades, will close its doors on Aug. 9. The popular brunch, happy hour and late-night hotspot has been in business at 1st and Broadway for 29 years. 

the-hornet-closing-transfer-frame-866.jpg
The Hornet CBS

The owners posted a statement on social media that didn't specifically mention why they made the decision to close shop, only that, While many things have changed and become more complicated over the years at 1st & Broadway, we would prefer to celebrate all of the amazing times that you shared with us. We are profoundly thankful for our incredible neighborhood and this city for supporting our local business over the years. Serving our guests was always our greatest privilege.

the-hornet-closing-transfer-frame-207.jpg
The Hornet CBS

The Hornet offered traditional bar food along with brunch options and cocktails depending on the time of day. The social media post mentioned a goodbye party that begins at 4 p.m. on Aug. 9. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue