Facing possible eviction, Lakewood woman keeps coming up empty in search for an affordable apartment

Lakewood woman keeps coming up empty in search for an affordable apartment

Month after month it has worn on. Lou Erickson has searched, called, visited and called again. But there's no place to go. She and her 40-year-old learning disabled daughter are finding themselves without a home.

"It's so emotional because it's embarrassing. You work 45 years," she began.

Last year Lou finally retired from her job as a certified nursing assistant at St. Joseph's Hospital as her hips began to fail her and she couldn't stay on her feet that long anymore.

"I was so proud that I got there and I did it," she said of reaching 45 years.

She settled into her new life in the apartment she has rented for two dozen years near Belmar Park in Lakewood, with her daughter living with her as she always has.

"It's a nice location. It's good, but there's some issues," she said.

The apartment hasn't been updated through the years and still features an avocado colored refrigerator from another era. Lou would help the landlord and shovel her driveway, but earlier this year the woman passed away. The duplex sold and a new owner took over. He wants to flip it. Lou totally understands there's a lot of money to be made.

"He knows the situation and he says he'll do month to month, but he wants us out as soon as we can. But I've been trying since June."

Her daughter remains inside watching TV as Lou tells her story on the front step.

"She's in her own little world and she's happy there."

In a sheaf of papers are phone numbers and crossed out notes. She has no internet, it's just another bill to pay. She searches on her phone that has a limited data plan. Lou has not been able to get anywhere to move that is safe for them. The two bedroom they started renting in 1998 was about $1,000 a month at one time, but has risen a bit over the years to $1,400. Still a bargain at Denver's hyperinflated prices.

That kind of rent increase is far behind the average. But their combined incomes are only a little over $2,500.

With that Lou keeps food on the table, the car running and pays their medical expenses after rent. There's no room for more. Her calls to agencies bring only messages that there's nothing. Her visits to properties end up with bait and switch sometimes.

"They do have certain apartments for the low income people, but they're all taken. So you have to pay this now."

There are no places available for low income people, she's told, when she gets there. Others tell her they will only rent to her if her income is two-and-a-half or more times the rent.

"If I can't get a place, what do I do, put my things in storage and live out of a hotel room or something?"

There are questions she worries about, like those which would prevent her from getting a place.

"It says, if you've ever been evicted. Well if I don't get out, I might be evicted."

She's embarrassed, never having asked for help before, but there is little for her and the daughter she loves. Right now, there seem to be no options.

"You know what would be nice is if places would say, we'll go by your income." But she just hasn't found it.