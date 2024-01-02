Watch CBS News
Suspect in Colorado stabbing of 20-year-old may be trying to escape to Mexico

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Federal Heights police have identified a suspect in a weekend murder. On Saturday afternoon police got a call about a woman stabbed outside the Tuscan Heights Apartments on 85th Avenue.

murder-suspect.jpg
Adrian Carracedo-Vega   Federal Heights Police

 The 20-year-old victim died. Her name was Sachely Diaz.

Now police say they are looking for Adrian Carracedo-Vega, 35.

Investigators say he knew the victim and say he may be headed to Texas or trying to cross the border into Mexico.

Anyone who has information about where Carracedo-Vega is are asked to contact Detective Shane Valandra at 303-412-3596 or svalandra@fedheights.org.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area. Meet the news team or contact CBS News Colorado.

First published on January 2, 2024 / 5:31 PM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

