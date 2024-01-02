Suspect in Colorado stabbing of 20-year-old may be trying to escape to Mexico

Suspect at large in fatal Colorado stabbing may be trying to cross the border

Suspect at large in fatal Colorado stabbing may be trying to cross the border

Suspect at large in fatal Colorado stabbing may be trying to cross the border

Federal Heights police have identified a suspect in a weekend murder. On Saturday afternoon police got a call about a woman stabbed outside the Tuscan Heights Apartments on 85th Avenue.

Adrian Carracedo-Vega Federal Heights Police

The 20-year-old victim died. Her name was Sachely Diaz.

Now police say they are looking for Adrian Carracedo-Vega, 35.

Investigators say he knew the victim and say he may be headed to Texas or trying to cross the border into Mexico.

The victim's identity hasn't been released.

Anyone who has information about where Carracedo-Vega is are asked to contact Detective Shane Valandra at 303-412-3596 or svalandra@fedheights.org.