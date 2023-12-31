Watch CBS News
Colorado man sought in deadly stabbing of 20-year-old woman

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Police in Colorado are searching for a man they believe stabbed a 20-year-old woman to death in the Tuscan Heights Apartments in Federal Heights.

The stabbing occurred around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of West 85th Avenue, just west of North Pecos Street.

When first responders arrived, they found the woman outside the apartment. She was taken to the hospital but died of her injuries.

Police did not name the woman or the suspect, but said they identified a suspect who knew the alleged victim. Investigators from several agencies are now looking for that suspect but did not offer any identifying information Sunday "to protect the integrity of the investigation."

