Adams County Sheriff's deputy released from Denver hospital after being shot multiple times

Jennifer McRae
The Adams County Sheriff's deputy who was shot multiple times at an apartment complex on Jan. 16 was released from the hospital earlier this week. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, the deputy was released on Tuesday. 

An Adams County Sheriff's deputy was shot at the Caraway Apartments near U.S. 36 and I-25. CBS

Investigators said the deputy was shot multiple times in a stairwell of the Caraway Apartments, located at 7401 Broadway near I-25 and U.S. 36. Officers were called to the apartments on reports of a disturbance with weapons.

An Adams County Sheriff's deputy and another person were shot at the Caraway Apartments near U.S. 36 and I-25.  CBS

Investigators said the suspect was also shot multiple times and died.   

