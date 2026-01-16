Deputy wounded, man killed in shooting at Denver area apartment complex

Two people are in custody after a deputy suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and another man was fatally shot during a search for a suspect in the Denver metro area early Friday morning.

In a press conference this afternoon, Adams County Sheriff Gene Claps provided updates on the investigation into the shooting.

He said that deputies responded to the report of a "disturbance involving weapons" in the area around 7401 Broadway St. around 2:30 a.m. Claps said that when deputies made contact with a group at the scene, several people ran away. Deputies arrested one of those people, but were unable to locate the others.

Claps said deputies remained in the area and, around 5 a.m., tried to contact some people who matched the descriptions of those who had run from the scene earlier. This reportedly led to a foot chase, and deputies set up a perimeter while they searched for the suspect.

An Adams County Sheriff's deputy was shot at the Caraway Apartments near U.S. 36 and I-25. CBS

A deputy who was searching the apartment complex suffered multiple gunshot wounds in at least five different places while he was in a stairwell, Claps reported. Authorities found two men in the area, one of whom was taken into custody. The other man was also suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both the deputy and the injured man were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The sheriff said the wounded deputy is in stable condition but remains in intensive care. The other injured man was pronounced deceased at around 7:28 a.m.

Authorities said they took several more people at the apartment complex into custody. Claps advised residents that "There will be a significant law enforcement presence" at the complex through tomorrow.

The sheriff's department believes all of the people responsible for the shooting and what led up to it have been located. The shooting is under investigation by the ACSO and the 17th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team. Claps said they're still processing information and speaking to witnesses.

Because this is still an active investigation, Claps said they cannot provide further information at this time, but that it will be made available when appropriate.