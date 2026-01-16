Watch CBS News
Adams County Sheriff's deputy shot at Denver metro area apartment complex

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

An Adams County Sheriff's deputy was shot at a Denver metro area apartment complex early Friday morning. According to investigators, the deputy was believed to have been rushed to Denver Health after the shooting. 

The condition of the deputy has not been confirmed. 

Officials said that at least one other person was also shot. 

The Caraway Apartments are located at 7401 Broadway, which is near U.S. 36 and I-25. 

What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated. 

There was a two-hour delay for the following schools in the area as a result of the shooting: Global Primary Academy, Global Intermediate Academy, Global Leadership Academy, and Performing Arts School on Broadway. Bus routes will also be operating on a two-hour delay and a two-hour delayed start for the administration building for Mapleton Public Schools. 

