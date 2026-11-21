One school district is aiming to serve healthier meals while helping students learn more about agriculture in Colorado.

Adams 12 Five Star Schools broke ground on its new Nutrition Services Center on Thursday. The center will help the district make more meals from scratch and familiarize students with locally grown ingredients.

Adams 12 Five Star Schools

"From a focus on Colorado-based ingredients to new and diverse flavors, we hope all students continue to expand their knowledge of our food system, one menu item at a time," said Sarah Grunow, the district's director of Nutrition Services.

The 45,000-square-foot nutrition center will also consolidate meal prep, storage, and distribution in one facility. It will include a central kitchen, a test kitchen, space for packaging meals, and a warehouse with refrigerated, frozen, and dry storage areas.

Adams 12 Five Star Schools

A release from the school district said, "An executive chef will lead culinary operations and oversee menu development. Nutrition Services staff will use the test kitchen to develop and refine recipes for school menus. Centralizing meal preparation will also help staff manage ingredients and allergens and create more opportunities to buy from local farmers and ranchers."

School officials say the facility will be funded by a voter-approved 2024 bond. They hope to open the nutrition center in the spring of 2028 and have it operational by that fall.