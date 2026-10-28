Adams County residents get new express library

Adams County is trying out a new model for public library access. Anything Libraries added an express branch to its library system. This is the ninth branch in Anythink's Adams County system.

The new Anythink Reunion Express Library will be fully self-service and often won't be staffed.

CBS

Library users can access the facility using their library card. They'll be able to pick up holds, check out materials, and access technology. The branch will also be open extended hours to make it more convenient for library users.

"What we've seen is people needed something that's quick and convenient. Closest libraries were about 20 minutes away, which is hard to do between nap time or on your way to work, so this is really for people on the go," said Victoria Ortega, Outreach Community Connections Manager, Anythink Library.

The Express Library reflects a broader shift in how public libraries are meeting community needs through smaller, more flexible spaces.