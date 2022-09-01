Adams County resident dies after contracting West Nile Virus

Tri-County Health has confirmed the first human death caused by West Nile Virus. It's the third death caused by the virus in Colorado in 2022.

The person was in their 60s. Tri-County Health said the death was the result of a complication of the underlying infection.

"Our thoughts go out to the family of this Adams County resident," said Dr. John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department. "The increased rain and warmer weather have given mosquitos an ideal breeding habitat this season. I urge people to take precautions, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitos are most active."

West Nile Virus comes from mosquitos, and there is no treatment, cure, or vaccination. Most West Nile cases in Colorado are recorded in August and September, when mosquitoes are more prevalent at dusk and dawn. However, cases can be recorded as early as May and as late as December.

Typically, cases fall dramatically after the first freeze of the season.