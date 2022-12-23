Adams County Health Department launches new website to help improve communication with residents

The Adams County Health Department launched a brand new website that plans to help improve communication about critical programs and services provided to local residents.

The newly designed website was launched ahead of Jan. 1 and was made to be an intuitive and useful tool to the public that prioritizes in providing important information and highlights updates on major developments and initiatives.

"The new ACHD website will help visitors, including mobile users in rural areas with limited internet access, find the information they need and learn about our work to support public health, safety, and opportunity in Adams County," said Executive Director Dr. Kelly Weidenbach.

The project, which will roll out in phases over the coming weeks, offers easy navigation, a user-friendly interface, and engaging content to help website visitors better comprehend what ACHD is offering to local residents.

In addition to the new website this week, the Adams County Health Department also launched its first program.

The Adams County Vital Records Office has also officially opened for business at the Adams County Service Center Building at 7190 Colorado Blvd., Suite 170, in Commerce City.

For more information on the Adams County Health Department and the newly launched website, click here: https://bit.ly/3Vr0Aq5