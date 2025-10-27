Adams County unveils new Family Justice Center to help Colorado domestic violence survivors

Adams County leaders unveiled the progress on the new Family Justice Center on Monday. The center will help domestic violence survivors in Adams and Broomfield counties.

The Adams County Human Services Center in Westminster. CBS

According to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office, the center is on track to open next year. The center will provide a one-stop location where survivors can access a range of services, including legal, housing, counseling, crisis, safety planning and advocacy support.

CBS Colorado took a tour of the temporary facility inside the Adams County Human Services Center in Westminster.

The new Family Justice Center in Adams County. CBS

"Domestic violence impacts one in three women and one in seven men," said 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason in a statement. "Domestic violence is a scourge in our community that we must combat. During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, I'm proud to show our community what we're doing to address this enormous problem. The Family Justice Center represents a community united— service providers, community leaders, non-profits, policy makers, victim advocates, law enforcement, all working together—to bring hope, safety, and justice to survivors and their families."

The goal is to open the Family Justice Center next summer or fall.