Adams County deputies give chase after man punches deputy in the face

The Adams County Sheriff's Office is investigating a chase on Interstate 70 with a man who punched a deputy in the face. Colorado Department of Transportation cameras captured the pursuit near Agate.

It started Thursday morning when deputies got a call of a suspicious man trying to get phone numbers from underage girls at the King Soopers in Bennet.

The responding deputy was punched and the suspect, in the red car, struck a patrol car as he drove off east on I-70. No deputies were injured.

Tire deflation devices deployed by deputies worked and the man gave himself up and was taken into custody.