Adams County deputies give chase after man punches deputy in the face
The Adams County Sheriff's Office is investigating a chase on Interstate 70 with a man who punched a deputy in the face. Colorado Department of Transportation cameras captured the pursuit near Agate.
It started Thursday morning when deputies got a call of a suspicious man trying to get phone numbers from underage girls at the King Soopers in Bennet.
The responding deputy was punched and the suspect, in the red car, struck a patrol car as he drove off east on I-70. No deputies were injured.
Tire deflation devices deployed by deputies worked and the man gave himself up and was taken into custody.
