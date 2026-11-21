More than 1,000 people in the Denver metro area and beyond received a helping hand for Thanksgiving through Operation Freebird on Saturday.

The annual event is a partnership between the Adams County Sheriff's Office, Food Bank of the Rockies and other organizations to help Adams County residents facing food insecurity.

CBS

"It's huge. It's helped a lot of families and people in need, and it's a great thing that they're doing," said Kinzer Moyer, who attended the event Saturday. "[We're] going to Kansas for Thanksgiving, and it's going to be my first Thanksgiving outside a correctional facility setting in 20 years. So, I'm pretty excited."

Moyer says the event is a great way to spread good in the world and pass it on to other people.

Community members who attended received one food box and a turkey voucher per household, providing the food a family would need for a Thanksgiving dinner. Each box included a 5-pound bag of fresh produce, canned corn, stuffing mix, canned green beans, cream of mushroom soup, cranberry sauce, gravy mix, corn muffin mix and canned fruit.

CBS

Food Bank of the Rockies CEO Erin Pulling said there was an outpouring of thanks from the people at Saturday's event.

"I was talking with a lot of people today who have lost their SNAP benefits or have a reduction in SNAP benefits," said Pulling. "Someone went from $80 a month to $18 a month; she's like, 'It just doesn't, I cannot make ends meet. After I pay my rent, I really don't have much money left. And if it weren't for this, I wouldn't be able to put Thanksgiving on the table.'"

Pulling says that, with the rising cost of groceries, fuel, and other necessities, the event is more critically important than ever.

Last year, the sheriff's office says they handed out more than 1,300 turkey vouchers. This year, they had 1,500 vouchers and boxes available.

CBS

Adams County Sheriff Gene Claps says the event also connects people in need with resources that can help them.

"I think we have upwards of around 50 vendors that are here today that give assistance and can provide assistance to people coming through the line," said Claps. "So, as we're giving out the vouchers for the turkey vouchers and the gift boxes, they also can stop and talk to people with health conditions, health concerns, mental health, dental and various different services down the whole row as they're going through here."

Claps says that this year they've seen a greater need than ever before. He's thankful to the community for providing the resources to help in this way.

CBS

But those resources are also increasing in cost. Pulling says that as the cost of food, fuel, and freight rises, it puts more strain on the food bank's resources, and they need the community's support to continue helping those in need.

"And so we're turning to the community for their support so we can make this kind of service possible, these food boxes for our neighbors, throughout the holiday season and throughout the year. With every single dollar donated, we can distribute enough food for three meals. We're depending on the generosity of the community to keep giving back to make this possible," Pulling said.