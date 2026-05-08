Adams County faces childcare desert as Colorado providers close and family assistance remains in limbo

In Colorado, there are at least three children under five years of age for every one spot at a childcare center. It's often the highest household expense, costing families between an average of $1200 to $1800 per child per month.

Step by Step Child Development Center in Northglenn CBS

It's at childcare facilities, like Step by Step Child Development Center in Northglenn, where children can thrive as their parents work.

"My oldest doesn't even want to go to kindergarten because he wants to stay here forever," said Krystina Swisher, who enrolled both of her kids in childcare. "Neither of us can really afford to stay home with the salaries that we have."

Yet, with the ongoing childcare crisis across the state, finding a provider and one that families can afford is becoming increasingly harder.

"I was really stressed, I didn't know what I was going to do, if I couldn't get in here because I needed to find work," said Anna Brunette when she was first starting to enroll her daughter at Step by Step.

"Research has shown that the state of Colorado loses $2.7 billion a year because of the childcare crisis," said Lisa Jansen Thompson, Executive Director of the Early Childhood Partnership of Adams County.

Step by Step Child Development Center in Northglenn CBS

Jasen says in Adams County, the issue is becoming even greater, with over 20 childcare facilities closing in the last year.

"We have the lowest capacity in the entire metro area," she said.

Jansen says while nearly 70% of parents with children are currently in the workforce, the county's existing childcare facilities can only serve around 8.5% of infants, 18.6% of toddlers, and 71% of preschoolers.

"I have a lot of friends who've had a lot of kids recently, I know a lot of them are on waiting lists, trying to find the correct place," said Swisher.

Families and providers are struggling because of a variety of factors, including the cost of living, restrictions on where childcare facilities can open, and the ongoing freeze in funding provided by the Colorado Childcare Assistance Program. The program typically helps lower-income families afford childcare programs.

"Families then are looking for other alternatives, so families who would've normally gotten some state and county help, now are not getting that," said Michelle Dalbotten, Director and Owner of Step by Step. "There's nothing to access, so they're turning to whatever care they can come up with."

Legislation at the Colorado State Capitol, Senate Bill 180, hopes to help some of those financial burdens for families. It would create an investment authority to generate higher returns on state money. Some of those earnings could then be utilized to support low-income families needing childcare.

In Adams County, leaders are rolling out a tax rebate program this summer to help existing childcare centers stay afloat.

"Programs will be able to apply for a rebate on their county portion of their property taxes. If they serve infants and toddlers, they'll get a higher percentage of property tax, as well as if they're a childcare home," said Jansen Thompson.

Step by Step Child Development Center in Northglenn CBS

Monday, May 11 marks A Day Without Childcare, a national movement where typically childcare centers would close for the day, giving families and providers a chance to rally and demonstrate the realities of what would happen if childcare programs continued to close.

However, as the crisis weighs harder on families in the Adams County community, county leaders are encouraging facilities to stay open, and parents instead wear a sticker that shows that they rely on childcare to go to work, and help businesses, and every day, people out in the community better understand how childcare access can affect more than just the people with families.

"I feel like having more opportunities [and] more places where kids can have childcare would be really good," said Swisher.