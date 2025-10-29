2 Colorado counties say motor vehicle theft cut in half over last 3 years

After reaching crisis levels in recent years, Adams and Broomfield counties are reporting a sharp decline in motor vehicle thefts.

According to data shared by the Colorado 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office, the statistics show Adams County has seen a 52% reduction in vehicle thefts, while Broomfield County follows closely with a 47% drop between 2022 and 2025. The DA's office also shared more specifically that Thornton has recorded a 60% decline in motor vehicle thefts, and Westminster had a 55% decrease.

Both the DA's office and the Broomfield Police Department credit efforts to crack down on this type of crime, as well as legislative changes with tougher punishments. A new law was passed in 2023, which redefined motor vehicle theft as a felony offense.

Colorado's 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason explained that stricter consequences can be a stronger deterrent. Broomfield police say they have also started using undercover efforts and other methods to keep motor vehicle thefts down.

"After the law changed, any motor vehicle theft is a felony. Which it should be. If you steal a car, you should be charged with a felony, and that's what we've done," said Mason. "And consequently thieves know that there will be consequences if you steal a car."

This data closely follows the Boulder County Sheriff's Office announcing arrests in a large motor vehicle theft ring where more than 50 suspects were impacted, including in Broomfield.

To keep vehicles safe, Mason recommends drivers always keep their cars locked and, as we get into the colder months, not leave their car running outside unattended.