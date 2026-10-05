Northern Colorado animal rescue has 3 weeks to find new property, seeks community help

A Northern Colorado nonprofit that provides a place of healing for people and rescued animals has only a few weeks to find a new property after being told it must leave its current home.

Acres of Hope Ranch, located near the Weld and Boulder line, has until the end of October to move. Co-founders Heather Gamberg and her husband, Tony, said they currently have nowhere to relocate the nonprofit.

"Well, I have cried about every day," said Heather Gamberg.

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Gamberg and her husband opened the nonprofit after both experienced traumatic losses involving their mothers. They said they wanted to create a place where people could find healing alongside rescued animals.

"All the animals that we have, they're all rescue animals," said Tony Gamberg.

The nonprofit has operated at its current property for four years. Its landlord has decided to sell the property, forcing Acres of Hope to find a new location.

"We didn't quite foresee that happening," Tony said.

Heather said the news has been especially difficult when considering how important it is for those who benefit from their services.

"It has been very, very emotional for me, especially, because there's so many people that call this place home and a family," Heather said.

The nonprofit said the current location has served it well, but it does not meet its long-term needs. Acres of Hope also does not currently have the money to purchase the property.

Tony said many of the people and animals who come to Acres of Hope have experienced difficult circumstances.

"Every animal that we serve here, every person that we serve has, you know, life has kind of let them down at some point," Tony said. "All the animals basically were on their deathbed until they came here, and now they're thriving. And every human that comes here has been in a very similar circumstance."

Now, the nonprofit is asking for help finding a new property and donations to help make a move possible.

"We feel like we can't quit on any of them. We don't want to be that next failure for them," Tony said.

Acres of Hope hopes to remain somewhere near the Weld and Boulder county border so it can stay close to the people who already rely on its services.

The nonprofit is also looking for a property that would allow it to harvest its own hay. Currently, Acres of Hope has to purchase and store hay for its animals.

With only a few weeks left before the nonprofit must leave its current property, Heather said the organization is continuing to look for a way forward.

"We believe that the doors are going to open. So we'll keep pushing as much as we can," Heather said.

For more information on how you can help the organization, visit acresofhoperanch.com.