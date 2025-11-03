AC/DC will rock Denver in newly announced 2026 show, part of "Power Up" tour

AC/DC, the Australian rock band boasting the second-highest-selling album of all time, will return to Denver for the first time in nearly a decade.

The band announced Monday that its "Power Up" world tour will stop at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on July 28, 2026. The last time the band played in Denver was February 2016. They also played in Denver several times in the 1980s and 90s.

The announcement said the band will comprise lead guitarist Angus Young, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug, and bass player Chris Chaney.

Angus Young of AC/DC performs at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, on Feb. 8, 2016. Seth McConnell/The Denver Post via Getty Images

One of the most popular rock bands of all time, the band has sold over 180 million albums worldwide since forming in 1973. Their album "Back in Black" has sold tens of millions of copies worldwide, and only Michael Jackson's "Thriller" has sold more copies. The band's singles, including "Highway to Hell," "Thunderstruck," "Hell's Bells," "T.N.T.," and "You Shook Me All Night Long," grace classic rock radio stations around the world and have been heavily featured in countless films and TV shows.

The Denver stop will mark the band's ninth show in the North and Central American leg of the tour, which is also going through Europe and Australia. It will also be the first time the band is headlining Empower Field. In 2016, they played the Pepsi Center -- now Ball Arena -- and previously played numerous times at the now-shuttered McNichols Sports Arena.

The band has endured hardships and tragedy since their last Denver show, with lead singer Brian Johnson leaving the band soon after, due to concerns about his hearing, but has since returned. Rhythm guitarist and co-founder Malcolm Young also died from complications of dementia in 2017.

In addition to upcoming shows in Australia, the tour will stop in Mexico City, San Antonio, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, and elsewhere.

New York-based rock band, The Pretty Reckless, will open for AC/DC, and general ticket sales will start at noon MST on Friday, Nov. 7, at Ticketmaster.com.