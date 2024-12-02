AC/DC to kick off first US tour in 9 years in Minneapolis

Minnesota AG plans to speak against RFK Jr. nomination, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — Legendary Australian rockers AC/DC are Minnesota-bound for the first time in nearly a decade.

Now in their 51st year, the band will kick off the North American "POWER UP Tour 2025" at Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium on April 10, 2025. Tickets go on sale on Dec. 6 at noon.

"Acca Dacca," as they're fondly called by fans, last visited the Twin Cities on Valentine's Day 2016, when they thunderstruck St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center.

AC/DC

The band has endured hardships and tragedy since that visit, with lead singer Brian Johnson departing the band soon after due to concerns about his hearing. More than a year after the Xcel stop, rhythm guitarist and co-founder Malcolm Young died from complications of dementia.

Johnson has since returned to the stage and will be joined in Minneapolis by the band's only surviving original member: the schoolboy-uniformed guitar god Angus Young. His nephew, Stevie Young, will be on rhythm guitar duty.

AC/DC's most famous album, 1980's "Back in Black," is one of the best-selling records ever, and was certified 27x times platinum this summer by the Recording Industry Association of America. It was also their first album to feature Johnson following the death of singer Bon Scott earlier that year.

The band will visit a dozen other cities on the 2025 tour, including Vancouver, Las Vegas, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Tampa, Nashville and Chicago.