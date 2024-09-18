Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver weather: Warm and sunny today before unsettled weather arrives this weekend

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Mild mid-week before big changes arrive by the weekend
Mild mid-week before big changes arrive by the weekend 02:54

After a stormy Tuesday, today looks much calmer. Daytime high temperatures will climb into the low 80s, with mostly sunny conditions. In the foothills it will be breezy with wind gusts up to 50 mph before we see the wind decrease later this afternoon. Temperatures stay warm Thursday and Friday, with daytime highs in the 80s, a bit above Denver's average of 79 degrees.  

co-today-highs.png
CBS

Unsettled weather arrives for the weekend, bringing cooler temperatures and wet weather back to the forecast. A trough of low pressure will bring the potential rainfall along the Front Range and snow above 9,000 feet in the mountains. Along with the wet weather temperatures will drop into the 60s both Saturday and Sunday. 

extended-am.png
CBS
Callie Zanandrie
callie-zanadrie.jpg

Callie Zanandrie provides the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Center for CBS News Colorado. Read her bio & send her an email.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.