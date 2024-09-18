Denver weather: Warm and sunny today before unsettled weather arrives this weekend

Mild mid-week before big changes arrive by the weekend

Mild mid-week before big changes arrive by the weekend

Mild mid-week before big changes arrive by the weekend

After a stormy Tuesday, today looks much calmer. Daytime high temperatures will climb into the low 80s, with mostly sunny conditions. In the foothills it will be breezy with wind gusts up to 50 mph before we see the wind decrease later this afternoon. Temperatures stay warm Thursday and Friday, with daytime highs in the 80s, a bit above Denver's average of 79 degrees.

CBS

Unsettled weather arrives for the weekend, bringing cooler temperatures and wet weather back to the forecast. A trough of low pressure will bring the potential rainfall along the Front Range and snow above 9,000 feet in the mountains. Along with the wet weather temperatures will drop into the 60s both Saturday and Sunday.