Colorado's Abstract Adventures highlights the health benefits of creating art

Denver Arts Week is a celebration of the Denver metro area's vibrant arts and cultural industry. It generates about $2 billion in the Colorado economy a year. This week, one of the themes of Denver Arts Week is "Art & Well-Being." Recent research has proven scientifically that there are measurable physical benefits from creating and engaging in the arts. VISIT Denver is promoting that through a series of events and activities that highlight well-being.

A hike & paint excursion with Abstract Adventures is among that programming.

"We are a guided hike and paint tour company," said Sarah Leistico, founder of Abstract Adventures. "That experience of painting in nature was just so transformative for me that I really wanted to make it into something that the everyday person can enjoy and experience."

Abstract Adventures

Leistico started the company 2 years ago. She takes budding artists on a hike and then gives them all the tools they need to paint the scenery. The company offers two adventure levels: there's the Nature Lover, which is a mile-and-half round trip hike that is relaxing and mindful. Then there is the Trailblazer option, which is 3 mile round trip.

"We have step-by-step techniques that are fun and easy to follow, but I really encourage folks to take risks, play with different colors, and make their painting uniquely theirs," Leistico said.

This kind of adventure is where creativity meets well-being making art an immersive experience.

"My goal really is that folks really tap into that freedom and joy that they get from painting outdoors," she explained.

Abstract Adventures is holding its final hike & paint excursion of the season on Sunday, November 9, 2025. It will be back with more adventures in May 2026. Leistico is offering a buy one, get one 1/2 off discount for Denver Arts Week. There are literally hundreds of ways to explore the arts during Denver Arts Week, which runs through November 16, 2025.