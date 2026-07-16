Colorado first responders warn against breaking into abandoned missile silos: "Somebody's going to die"

Firefighters from Sable Altura Fire Rescue, Deer Trail Fire Rescue and a spokesperson from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office sent a strong message to anyone thinking about breaking into one of the Colorado county's abandoned missile silos for a thrill.

"If you're looking for an adventure this, isn't it," said sheriff's spokesperson Ginger Delgado in a Thursday afternoon news conference.

"Somebody is going to die," said Sable Altura Fire Rescue Chief Rich Solomon.

On July 8 they were called out to an abandoned silo near the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds to rescue an 18-year-old woman after she got stuck. A week later, they say deputies found a 19-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman at the bottom of a silo. They ended up rescuing the woman because she couldn't get out. They say these types of rescues are becoming too common. Five in two years and many more close calls.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

"Law enforcement's increased active patrols are letting us know that they're seeing evidence that somebody has made entry or they're seeing people on the property and they're trying to get us out proactively to do a rescue earlier than later," said Solomon.

They also say these rescues are a huge burden on the smaller departments of Sable Altura and Deer Trail.

"We always take a risk when we send somebody over the edge on a rope, or we send somebody in. And then getting them out is even more complicated," said Tara Monks, Division Chief of Sable Altura Fire Rescue.

They also say it's costly to rescue people. So much so that Sable Altura will begin charging a $5,000 per person fee every time they have to rescue someone. That's on top of the penalties for trespassing you will incur from Arapahoe County authorities.

But more importantly, they say it's dangerous. In 2024, a teenager fell while trespassing inside one of the silos. They say that young person can no longer walk because of the injuries he sustained.

All these sites are on private property and officials say the people that own them have tried everything to keep people out.

"Landowners do everything possible and spend, tens, if not hundreds of thousands of dollars to try do exactly that," said Solomon.

One of the properties is owned by the City of Denver but managed by waste company WM. In a statement, WM says "WM facilities are active industrial worksites and the area involved was not open to the public. We remain committed to operating our sites responsibly and to the safety of everyone in the communities where we work."

Solomon says if you want to learn about these Cold War relics

, do it at home or the library.

"Look at the pictures online, the drawings," said Solomon. "But just leave these sites alone. They were abandoned for a reason. Let them be."