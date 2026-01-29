Aaron Gordon out long-term again for Denver Nuggets with hamstring injury

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon is now expected to be out 4 to 6 weeks with a hamstring injury, according to NBA.com and a team announcement Thursday. The Nuggets star had already missed a number of recent games after leaving a contest early against the Milwaukee Bucks Jan. 23.

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 20: Aaron Gordon #32 of the Denver Nuggets brings the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter at Ball Arena on January 20, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

This is the second time Gordon will be out long-term this season after reinjuring the same hamstring, according to CBS Sports.

Aaron Gordon has enjoyed success this season when he has been healthy, averaging a career high 17.7 points per game.