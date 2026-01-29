Aaron Gordon out long-term again for Denver Nuggets with hamstring injury
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon is now expected to be out 4 to 6 weeks with a hamstring injury, according to NBA.com and a team announcement Thursday. The Nuggets star had already missed a number of recent games after leaving a contest early against the Milwaukee Bucks Jan. 23.
This is the second time Gordon will be out long-term this season after reinjuring the same hamstring, according to CBS Sports.
Aaron Gordon has enjoyed success this season when he has been healthy, averaging a career high 17.7 points per game.