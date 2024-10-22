Aaron Gordon signs 4-year contract extension with Denver Nuggets: "I'm so ecstatic"

Aaron Gordon #32 of the Denver Nuggets rebounds the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of a preseason game at Target Center on October 17, 2024 in Minneapolis. David Berding / Getty Images

The team officially announced the deal on Tuesday and shared a quote from Gordon on social media:

"Playing alongside these guys, being coached under this coaching staff, and being part of this organization, it's just a blessing. I'm so ecstatic."

Gordon's new contract was completed a month after the Nuggets signed point guard Jamal Murray to a four-year, $208 million maximum contract extension. The team already has three-time MVP Nikola Jokic signed through the 2026-27 season with a player option for 2027-28 and sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. through 2026-27.

Gordon, who is entering his 11th NBA season, averaged 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds last season, which were right around his career averages of 13.5 and 6.3.

Gordon was drafted by the Orlando Magic out of Arizona with the fourth pick in 2014. He was dealt to the Nuggets in March 2021 and has blossomed into a dependable player for coach Michael Malone.

Gordon is switching jersey numbers this season to No. 32 to honor his brother, Drew, who died this spring in an auto accident in Oregon.

Gordon said at media day the team supported him through the tragedy.

"These guys have been there for me every step of the way," Gordon said. "These guys have really developed into people that I would call my brothers."

Denver opens its season Thursday night at home against Oklahoma City.