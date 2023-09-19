A little more moisture available for a few Tuesday T-storms

Mild temps with a few afternoon and evening showers and t-storms

Mild temps with a few afternoon and evening showers and t-storms

Mild temps with a few afternoon and evening showers and t-storms

Colorado has a little more moisture available for a few showers and thunderstorms as your Tuesday goes on.

Credit: CBS4

High temperatures around the state will be in the 70s to low 80s in the lower elevations with mostly 60s in the mountains.

Credit: CBS4

Credit: CBS4

This should be enough warming to get a isolated showers and thunderstorms going first in the mountains and then out over the eastern plains. The Front Range may see a few light showers around the noon hour with increasing clouds.

Credit: CBS4

Later in the afternoon storms will be scattered in the mountains and west. Thunderstorms should get started up around the Denver metro area after 4pm on into the evening. In fact, the Mile High City area may see t-showers through 10pm.

Credit: CBS4

More 80s are on the way for Wednesday and Thursday with a Friday cold front bringing in 70s for the 1st weekend of Fall!

Credit: CBS4