A little more moisture available for a few Tuesday T-storms
Colorado has a little more moisture available for a few showers and thunderstorms as your Tuesday goes on.
High temperatures around the state will be in the 70s to low 80s in the lower elevations with mostly 60s in the mountains.
This should be enough warming to get a isolated showers and thunderstorms going first in the mountains and then out over the eastern plains. The Front Range may see a few light showers around the noon hour with increasing clouds.
Later in the afternoon storms will be scattered in the mountains and west. Thunderstorms should get started up around the Denver metro area after 4pm on into the evening. In fact, the Mile High City area may see t-showers through 10pm.
More 80s are on the way for Wednesday and Thursday with a Friday cold front bringing in 70s for the 1st weekend of Fall!
