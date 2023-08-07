Watch CBS News
Weather

A Colorado warm up with a chance for more hail storms

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Fog clears with a warmer day and a chance for severe storms later
Fog clears with a warmer day and a chance for severe storms later 02:54

Happy Monday! After a stormy and cool weekend we have more stormy weather and a warm-up this week. Sunday's high was only 70 degrees with a weekend cold front. Monday's highs should be about 10 to 15 degrees warmer.

observed-high-dia-downtown.png
Credit: CBS4

With temperatures warming into the 80s and low 90s over the eastern plains there should be enough heating for thunderstorms to ramp up after 2 or 3 pm Monday afternoon.

fr-today-highs.png
Credit: CBS4
co-today-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

Showers and thunderstorms will redevelop along the northern foothills and I-25 corridor by early afternoon. 

co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

There is a chance for severe storms over most of eastern Colorado. Over the northern front range and Denver metro area there is a marginal threat for severe storms. With the greatest threat for the Denver metro area being hail up to 1 inch diameter hail and up to 60 mph winds.

severe-threat.png
Credit: CBS4

Farther east from Fort Morgan, Limon down to La Junta out to Kansas some of the storms may also, drop an isolated tornado!

spc-day-1.png
Credit: CBS4

Tuesday will have a smaller chance for storms with the severe chances confined to northeastern areas of the state.

spc-day-2.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on August 7, 2023 / 9:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.