Colorado ski resorts celebrate their first snowfall of the season

Multiple ski resorts across Colorado shared their excitement on Tuesday after receiving their first snowfall of the 2026-2027 season.

Loveland Ski Area said snow began falling around 8 a.m., stating, "The early-season snowfall is a welcome sight as Loveland prepares to welcome skiers and snowboarders back to the slopes."

Loveland Ski Area Loveland Ski Area

The ski area says its crew is on standby to begin snowmaking operations as soon as the temperatures allow. They hope to open for the season in late October or early November.

Vail Resorts announced that Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek Resort and Crested Butte Mountain Resort also received some welcome winter weather.

Vail Mountain Eric Dunn/Vail Resort

"With 30 days to go until Vail Mountain's planned opening for the 2026/27 ski and ride season, Mother Nature gifted Vail Mountain with nearly 3 inches and Beaver Creek Resort with a little over 1 inch of the fluffy white stuff. With additional snowfall in the forecast, teams will begin snowmaking this week," said Vail Resorts.

Crested Butte Mountain received a dusting of snow, and the resort says it's "an exciting milestone that builds anticipation ahead of the resort's 65th season, slated to kick off on November 25."

Crested Butte Mountain Resort Taylor Ahearn/Crested Butte Mountain Resort

Aspen Snowmass says it also received snow Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Rain and snow chances are expected to increase across many of Colorado's mountain communities Tuesday night and continue throughout Wednesday. CBS Colorado Meteorologist Joe Ruch says snow could fall as low as 8,500 feet in some areas on Wednesday night, and travel could become difficult across some of the state's higher mountain passes.