9-year-old saves Arapahoe County home from going up in flames

South Metro Fire Rescue says a boy helped save a home in Arapahoe County from going up in flames. Neighbors on Dorado Avenue heard a huge boom and saw flames coming from a gas meter at a vacant home on Monday.

South Metro Fire Rescue

That's when 9-year-old Hunter saw the scene and told his parents to call 911.

Firefighters gave Hunter a Community Award Challenge Coin for his quick action. Investigators believe the fire was likely caused by lightning.

South Metro Fire Rescue

Crews were able to contain the damage to the home. No one was hurt.