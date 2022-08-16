Watch CBS News
Local News

9-year-old saves Arapahoe County home from going up in flames

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

South Metro Fire Rescue says a boy helped save a home in Arapahoe County from going up in flames. Neighbors on Dorado Avenue heard a huge boom and saw flames coming from a gas meter at a vacant home on Monday.

gas-line-fire-1-smf-on-fb-copy.jpg
South Metro Fire Rescue

That's when 9-year-old Hunter saw the scene and told his parents to call 911.

Firefighters gave Hunter a Community Award Challenge Coin for his quick action. Investigators believe the fire was likely caused by lightning.

gas-line-fire-8-smf-on-fb-copy.jpg
South Metro Fire Rescue

Crews were able to contain the damage to the home. No one was hurt.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with CBS4 News.

First published on August 16, 2022 / 5:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.