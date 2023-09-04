Watch CBS News
84 passengers evacuated from A Line train after power outage

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver firefighters teamed up with RTD to offload 84 passengers from an A Line train car on Monday afternoon. There was a power outage on the line.

The passengers were evacuated from the train at Monaco and Smith Road where the train stalled. No one was injured. 

The power was out between Central Park and Union Station when the train was impacted. 

RTD resumed service on the A Line with buses. The power was restored about 4 p.m. after about 90 minutes. 

All services should be restored by 5 p.m. according to RTD. 

