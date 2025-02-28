7 people, 3 cats displaced after fire damages garage in Aurora

Seven adults and three cats have been displaced after a fire broke out in a detached garage at a home near the intersection of E. Colfax Avenue and N. Chester Street in Aurora early Friday morning. Aurora Fire Rescue crews rushed to the burning garage about 1:20 a.m. Friday.

According to firefighters, several 911 callers reported seeing flames and smoke in the area. When crews arrived, they saw flames inside the detached garage.

The fire was under control about 10 minutes later.

One adult living in the garage, and six adults living inside the home, along with three cats, were displaced because of the fire. The American Red Cross is helping those with immediate housing needs.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

Aurora Fire Rescue released these tips for home safety:

• Smoke Alarms: Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on every level of the home. Test them monthly and replace the batteries at least once a year.

• Evacuation Plans: Ensure your family has a well-practiced fire escape plan. This includes knowing two ways out of every room and having a designated meeting spot outside the home.

• Home Fire Safety: Keep the first 0-5 feet around homes and garages clear of flammable material. This can help prevent outside fires from spreading to the structure if they occur.