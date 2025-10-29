We asked 7 lawmakers and Vice President Vance what they're doing to end the government shutdown

The government shutdown has dragged on for more than four weeks, and there are no signs that Congress will resolve the impasse soon, as members of both parties continue to blame each other and push their opponents to fold.

Senate Democrats want to extend a slate of expiring health insurance subsidies in exchange for their votes to reopen the government, but Republicans have pressed to end the shutdown with no strings attached before negotiating on health care. Meanwhile, thousands of federal employees are missing out on paychecks, and tens of millions of food aid recipients are set to lose their benefits starting this weekend.

With both sides still dug in, CBS News spoke with lawmakers and politicians about what they're doing to resolve the second-longest funding lapse in modern U.S. history.

Schumer: "There will be increased pressure on Republicans"

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) talks with reporters following the weekly Senate Democratic policy luncheon on Oct. 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, believes pressure will build as bills come due at the start of next month.

Open enrollment for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act begins on Nov. 1, which is when the disappearance of enhanced Biden-era insurance subsidies could first show up for many American households.

"On November 1," Schumer told CBS News on Tuesday, "people in more than 30 states are going to be aghast when they see their bills and they're going to cry out, and I believe there will be increased pressure on Republicans to negotiate with us."

Vance: "We just need five more reasonable Democrats"

Vice President JD Vance speaks to members of the media following the weekly Senate GOP policy luncheon at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on Oct. 28, 2025. Samuel Corum / Bloomberg via Getty Images

During a visit to Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Vice President JD Vance put the onus on Senate Democrats to vote to end the shutdown. "We just need five more reasonable Democrats to do what the American people want us to do, to open up the government," he told reporters.

In recent weeks, two moderate Democrats, Sens. John Fetterman and Catherine Cortez Masto, and an independent, Sen. Angus King, have voted with almost all Republicans in favor of a House-passed stopgap measure that would extend government funding at existing levels until mid-November, allowing the shutdown to end.

But that bill is still five votes short of the 60-vote threshold needed to pass the Senate, and after more than a dozen rounds of voting, no additional Democrats have budged.

Jeffries presses Republicans to extend health care subsidies

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democrat of New York, speaks to media outside the Capitol in Washington, DC, on Oct, 23, 2025. Stefani Reynolds / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Asked what he's doing to end the shutdown, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat, accused Republicans of having misplaced priorities.

"It's extraordinary that Republicans have been able to find $40 billion to bail out a right-wing wannabe dictator in Argentina, but can't find a dime to extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits," said Jeffries, referring to a plan by the Trump administration to offer loans and financial support to Argentinian President Javier Milei's government.

Jeffries also blasted the Trump administration over the expected end to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits on Saturday, saying Republicans "can't find a dime to make sure that 42 million Americans, including 16 million children, don't go hungry."

Democrats have suggested tapping into a $5 billion contingency fund to keep SNAP benefits flowing, but Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins told CBS News the agency doesn't have the legal authority to use that money.

Lummis: Democrats are in control

GOP Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming is seen in the U.S. Capitol during votes related to the government shutdown on Oct. 16, 2025. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming turned the question around to Democrats.

"I have voted over 13 times to open the government with a clean continuing resolution, and when the Democrats were in control, I voted to open the government with a clean continuing resolution," said Lummis, who also noted that she's supported piecemeal bills to fund parts of the government. "So the question you're asking should be asked of the Democrats, because they are in control of how this goes."

Raskin: Republicans should return to D.C.

Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva, a Democrat from Arizona, center, and Representative Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, center right, at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on Oct. 21, 2025. Graeme Sloan / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland took a swipe at House Republicans, who have kept the chamber out of session since the shutdown began.

"Everything we've been doing here, and the whole reason that we're in Washington, even though the Republicans are not, is to demand that they come back, reopen the government, restore health care to everybody, and get past this crisis," Raskin said.

House GOP leaders argue they don't need to return because the chamber has already passed a continuing resolution to keep the government open, and it's up to the Senate to follow suit.

Raskin represents scores of federal workers in the D.C. suburbs who have faced missed paychecks and the threat of layoffs during the shutdown. He said he's "fighting to oppose all the violations of the rights of federal workers, to make sure that people are paid fairly, and people are not fired unfairly outside of the requirements of the civil service."

Hawley: "This has reached the point of insanity"

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) speaks to reporters during a vote at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said he expects to keep voting to reopen the government — and asked Democrats, "Do you want 42 million people to go without food?"

"This has reached the point of insanity," Hawley said. "Why are Americans having to suffer because of the political games?"

The senator has called for Congress to pass his standalone bill to restore funding for SNAP benefits. He said he's "available to talk to anybody who wants to talk on any subject." Senate Democrats have also introduced a measure to fully fund SNAP and WIC, the Women, Children and Infants nutritional program, for the duration of the shutdown.

Takano: It's up to the American people

File: Democratic Rep. Mark Takano of California enters a news conference at the Capitol on April 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Mark Takano of California said he's focused on communicating the stakes of the impasse to the American public.

"We're doing all we can to make sure the American people understand the stakes and the power to end the shutdown is in the American people," he said, saying people should understand that Democrats support "cutting costs" and "protecting health care."

Takano also pushed Republicans to come to the negotiating table.

Johnson: "I'm actually optimistic" federal workers will get paid

Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., right, and Rick Scott, R-Fla., talk during votes in the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 23, 2025. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said "there's really no place to negotiate," arguing that the GOP has "started from the most reasonable position" by pushing for a clean bill to reopen the government.

His focus is on passing the Shutdown Fairness Act, which would guarantee pay for essential federal employees who are still reporting to work during the shutdown.

Johnson added that he's open to Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen's proposal to pay all federal workers, including those who have been furloughed, or sent home without pay.

"I think I'm actually optimistic," Johnson said. "I've made a big concession there. We'll include furloughed workers. The question is, will Democrats take yes for an answer?"