6 suspects arrested for Brighton shooting released while 2 other teens taken into custody

More information has been revealed on Friday by authorities on the shooting in Brighton near Prairie View High School on Wednesday that left one injured.

Brighton police says six suspects who were in custody for the shooting have been released on Thursday, while two other teens were taken into custody.

One person was shot at approximately 12:30 p.m. on 9th Avenue and Bush Street near two Brighton high schools leading to temporary lockdowns Wednesday afternoon.

The victim was transported by personal vehicle to an area urgent care with non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon initial investigation, officers found multiple shell casings and received information about a vehicle that may have been involved as detectives believe this was an isolated incident.

The shooting and lockdown were another stressful event for Colorado students rattled by recent school swatting calls and the killing of an East High School student in Denver.

"It is very emotional right now. You never know. You don't know what's going on because everyone's just saying we're taking precautions, but you don't know what's going on," said father Mario Villarreal who arrived at Prairie View High School in Henderson to pick up his 10th grade daughter.

The two teens were processed and booked into Prairie Vista Youth Services Detention Center. Brighton police says it will release an additional update when charges have been filed with the District Attorney's Office.