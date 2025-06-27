6 hospitalized after early morning crash on Colorado Highway 93 in Jefferson County

Six people were rushed to the hospital after an early morning crash Friday on Colorado Highway 93 in Jefferson County. According to the Colorado State Patrol, troopers rushed to the head-on crash involving a Chevrolet Traverse and a Jeep Compass about 5:16 a.m.

The crash prompted a closure of Highway 93 in both directions between Highway 72 and 64th Avenue.

The early morning crash on Highway 93. CBS

State troopers said six people were rushed to the hospital, with one driver and a passenger were seriously injured.

Investigators told CBS Colorado that it is unclear which vehicle the seriously injured individuals were in at the time of the crash.

That portion of the highway remained closed for about two-and-a-half hours before reopening.

Additional Information from the Colorado State Patrol:

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Colorado State Patrol Dispatch at 303-239-4501 and reference case number 1A251688. Please be prepared to leave your name and contact information so we can return your call.