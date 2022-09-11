Watch CBS News
Runners brave cold, soggy weather for first-ever 5K on a Denver International Airport runway

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Denver International Airport is hosting a 5k on Saturday
More than 2,000 runners took part in a 5K race on Saturday before daybreak that was very likely a first of its kind in Colorado. Participants in the 5K on the Runway got to jog on one of Denver International Airport's runways.

The weather turned out to be chilly and soggy, but that didn't stop the racers from lacing up their running shoes early in the morning and heading out onto the area where jet airplanes usually take off and land.

There’s nothing like a crisp, cool morning running a 5k on a runway! Over 2,000 runners had a special experience on the DEN airfield then got to hang in the United hangar 🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏃🏽‍♂️ 🌄

Posted by Denver International Airport on Saturday, September 10, 2022

The organizers of the Denver Colfax Marathon partnered with the airport and United Airlines to offer the chance to run at the airport. The participants were only allowed an hour to complete the 5K, meaning they had to be off by 7 a.m. as the airport got busier.  

First published on September 10, 2022 / 6:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

