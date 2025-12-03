50 vehicles slide off Colorado highway during first snowstorm of the season, deputies say

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was busy on Wednesday morning during the first snowstorm of the season to hit the Denver metro area. Deputies saw around 50 vehicles off the road along Highway 93.

Some 50 vehicles were off the road along Highway 93 on Wednesday morning. Jefferson County

According to the Jeffco Sheriff's Office, deputies also helped quite a few of the vehicles get unstuck and on their way during the morning commute.

Deputies said visibility was low and the roads were icy, making travel difficult. They urged drivers to give themselves extra time, slow down, leave a lot of room between vehicles and drive with patience and caution.

According to CBS Colorado's First Alert meteorologists, the heaviest snowfall arrived just in time for the morning commute along the I-25 corridor and the foothills.

Highway 93 connects Golden and Boulder.