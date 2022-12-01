Watch CBS News
5 students at JFK High School treated for medical issues

Five students at John F. Kennedy High School in southwest Denver were treated for medical issues on Thursday morning. Denver Public Schools told CBS News Colorado that the medical issues may stem from drugs. 

One student was rushed to the hospital and the other four were treated and released to parents. The condition of the hospitalized student remains unknown. 

December 1, 2022

