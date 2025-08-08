$5 million in grants awarded to expand Colorado's EV infrastructure

Millions in grant awards will be allocated to create new fast-charging ports across Colorado for electric vehicles.

The Colorado Energy Office said $5 million in state funding will go towards 56 new ports, which will be located at nine different locations across the state. Officials said the additions will increase Colorado's public fast-charger network by 4%.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said that many Coloradans have transitioned to electric vehicles, and supporting EV infrastructure in the state will help combat increasing costs and make their use more affordable. Due to pauses in federal funding, the governor's office said this round of grants utilized state funds.

"More than ever, we are facing daunting federal hurdles in our efforts to make electric vehicles and EV charging infrastructure accessible for every Coloradan," said Colorado Energy Office Executive Director Will Toor. "Addressing these challenges is so important because the transition to electric vehicles lowers costs, improves air quality, and helps us meet our greenhouse gas pollution reduction goals.

The new chargers will be built at:

Helios Charging in Ridgway and Fairplay

eCAMION USA, Inc. in Denver, Mancos, Naturita and Woodland Park

Electric Era Technologies, Inc. in Commerce City and Denver

Tesla, Inc. in Glendale

These new chargers are expected to be available in 2026 and 2027.

This is the seventh round of awards for the Direct-Current Fast-Charging Plazas Program. The program has completed 13 sites across the state thus far.

Toor said his office remains focused on building Colorado's EV infrastructure and hopes to be able to support 940,000 light-duty EVs in the state by 2030.