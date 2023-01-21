5 inmates captured days after escaping from Missouri jail

All five inmates who escaped from a jail in Farmington, Missouri, earlier this week have been captured, authorities confirmed Saturday.

The inmates escaped Tuesday evening from the St. Francois County Detention Center, according to the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department.

They were identified as LuJuan Tucker, Aaron Sebastian, Kelly McSean, Dakota Pace and Michael Wilkins.

All five were captured on Friday and Saturday. Four of the five were captured in Ohio, while Wilkins was caught in Missouri, the sheriff's department said.

Mugshots of five inmates who escaped from a jail in Farmington, Missouri, on Jan. 17, 2023. All five were later captured, authorities said. Clockwise from top left: Kelly McSean, LuJuan Tucker, Dakota D. Pace, Michael Wilkins and Aaron W. Sebastian. St. Francois County Sheriff's Department

Wilkins was located at a second-hand retail store in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers tried to stop a suspected stolen car in Fairfield Township, north of Cincinnati, on Friday evening. The car fled and after a short chase, four people got out of it and ran. Troopers quickly captured two of them and arrested a third in West Chester Township to the south around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones told reporters on Saturday that a report of a suspicious person in a Liberty Township subdivision led a bloodhound to a parked car where the fourth inmate was found hiding in the backseat.

Three of the five – Tucker, Sebastian and McSean – were convicted sex offenders, according to the sheriff's department. Pace and Wilkins were being held on felony warrants at the time of their escape.

At around 7 p.m. Tuesday, the inmates got into a secured cell, and then forced their way through a secured door which somehow led them onto the roof of the detention center, the sheriff's department said.

They then got onto the property of the nearby Centene Corporation, a health insurance company, where they stole a 2009 Scion TC from a secured parking lot, the sheriff's department disclosed.

Farmington is located about 75 miles southwest of St. Louis.