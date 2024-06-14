5 hospitalized after pool chemicals leak into the air at Del Mar Family Aquatic Center in Aurora

Five people were hospitalized after pool chemicals leaked into the air at the Del Mar Family Aquatic Center on Friday afternoon. The swimming pool maintenance personnel found a pump leaking the chemicals and shut it down before Aurora Fire Rescue crews arrived.

Del Mar Family Aquatic Center CBS

When firefighters arrived, the hazardous materials team evacuated the pool and monitored air quality. They also treated people on scene who were injured. Seven patients suffered non-life-threatening injuries and of those, five were rushed to the hospital.

The Del Mar Family Aquatic Center in Aurora. CBS

The pool has been closed because of inclement weather and is waiting for repairs.