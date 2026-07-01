Colorado traffic experts say 4th of July travel rush expected to be one of busiest on record

The countdown to America's 250th anniversary is underway, and so is one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

AAA expects more than 72 million people to travel during the Fourth of July holiday period, making it one of the largest travel rushes on record. More than 61 million of those travelers are expected to drive.

Transportation analysts say timing will be critical for anyone hitting the road, with the best advice being to leave early in the day.

For travelers heading out on Wednesday, AAA recommends being on the road before noon to avoid the heaviest congestion. Traffic is expected to peak from noon until around 9 p.m., with delays likely continuing into Thursday and Friday.

Traffic on Lincoln St. in Denver, Colorado Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post

"If you're planning to leave for the holiday today, timing could make all the difference between a smooth drive and sitting in traffic for hours," said Skyler McKinley, who is the Public Affairs and Regional Director with AAA. "AAA expects more than 72 million people to travel this Fourth of July holiday, making it one of the busiest travel periods on record. More than 61 million of those travelers will drive. The best advice is to leave early in the day."

McKinley said leaving before midday could significantly reduce the time spent in traffic.

"If you have the flexibility to leave early, do it," McKinley said. "Getting out before lunch could save you a lot of time and frustration as millions of people begin their holiday getaways."

AAA also expects to respond to hundreds of thousands of roadside assistance calls over the holiday weekend. The most common issues include dead batteries, flat tires, and lockouts.

Before hitting the road, experts recommend checking tire pressure, testing the battery, topping off fluids, and carrying an emergency kit in the vehicle.

"If you have not been to the mechanic in a while, head in before you head out," McKinley said. "You're going to get better gas mileage if your car is in top driving condition, and you are going to mitigate some of the fire danger that cars improperly maintained could cause. That's going to be your oil, it's going to be your tires, even a visual check is very helpful in this regard."

AAA also recommends keeping the gas tank at least half full, especially when traveling through mountains or rural areas where services may be limited.

Officials say a few minutes of preparation before leaving could save hours on the road during peak travel times.