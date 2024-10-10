42nd Annual Great American Beer Festival features 600 breweries, cideries, distilleries

Great American Beer Festival kicks off at the Colorado Convention Center

The Great American Beer Festival returns to the Mile High City for its 42nd year. This weekend there will be 600 breweries, ciders, distilleries, and other drink options at the Colorado Convention Center. The Brewers Association expects to see almost 40,000 people sample more than 2,500 beverages.

There will also be a beer competition as breweries will enter their beers to be judged by the festival's Professional Judge Panel. Festival attendees can also sip the beer entered in the competition during the tasting sessions.

The Great American Beer Festival will last three days, beginning on Thursday and ending on Saturday afternoon.

Tickets for Thursday's session are $85. Friday and Saturday's sessions will cost $95 each day and to attend all of the days will cost $220.

The paired and Great American Beer Festival tickets will cost $129. For those who want to get food and a beer pairing along with the Great American Beer Festival experience, it will cost $199 for either Thursday or Friday.

The general sessions will be open on Thursday and Friday from 5:30-9:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 12:30-4:30 p.m.