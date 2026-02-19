427 pounds of marijuana found in trash bags in Northern Colorado

Weld County deputies discovered more than 400 pounds of marijuana in rural Northern Colorado last week, about six months after a similar discovery was made. Investigators said that the initial discovery happened in August 2025, when several bags were found near Weld County Road 20 and Colorado Boulevard.

Deputies said more bags were discovered last week. On Feb. 13, just after 3:30 p.m. deputies responded to a suspicious incident in the 15000 block of Weld County Road 6. The person who called law enforcement said that several trash bags had been dumped in front of his property.

Deputies said they found the trash bags, and when they opened them, found suspected marijuana leaves. That's when the person who called told deputies that there were more trash bags located west of the area. Deputies found six more trash bags containing suspected marijuana leaves along Weld County Road 6.

Investigators said the leaves were left in a secure area to dry, then bagged, weighed and booked into evidence. The marijuana is set for destruction.

No arrests have been made in the investigation.